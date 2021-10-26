Left Menu

BJP to hold organisational meeting to formulate strategy for Punjab Assembly polls in Chandigarh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to hold an organisational meeting in Chandigarh on Thursday to formulate a strategy for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 26-10-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 23:21 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to hold an organisational meeting in Chandigarh on Thursday to formulate a strategy for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls. In this meeting, the union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, party's election in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in-charge Dushyant Gautam, co-in-charge Meenakshi Lekhi, and Vinod Chavda will be present.

According to BJP sources, a strategy will be prepared in the meeting for the programmes ahead of the polls. Notably, this will be BJP's first election in Punjab in which the party is going to contest alone.

BJP sources said that discussions might be held on the political situation in especially after the rift in Punjab Congress followed by Captain Amarinder Singh's announcement of forming a new party. Sources said more than 40 leaders including some current MLAs, some former MLAs and many Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) leaders can join BJP in Punjab in the coming days. The list might also be finalised during the meeting.

Assembly elections in Punjab are slated for early next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

