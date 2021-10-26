BJP govt changed perception about UP: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said his government has wiped out the ''negative perception'' the state got during the previous rule and helped it achieve a ''respectable identity'' in the country.

Due to all-round developmental work and zero tolerance towards crime, the BJP government is witnessing ''pro-incumbency'' in the upcoming state polls, he claimed.

The state made every attempts to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's repeated assertion that Uttar Pradesh has the potential to become the growth engine of the country a reality by carrying measures for infrastructure, connectivity and social welfare, he said in an interview to DD news, which was telecast this evening.

''The perception of Uttar Pradesh had dented during the past Congress, BSP and the SP regimes, which our government has transformed to help the state achieve a respectable identity in the country,'' the CM claimed.

Giving details of developmental work, he said there were only two expressways in the state--Noida-Agra Yamuna Expressway and Agra-Lucknow expressway-- till 2016.

''Today, work is in progress on five new expressways and action has been taken on others too. Purvanchal expressway is almost ready and probably it will be inaugurated by the prime minister next month,'' he said, adding that the Bundelkhand expressway is expected to be completed by December.

''Uttar Pradesh is the first state in the country to have three international airports and two more at Ayodhya and Jeevar are under progress,'' the CM said.

He said the work on 11 airports, including that in Sonebhadra, Sravasti and Chitrakut, is underway.

On economic conditions, he said had the previous governments properly utilised the resources, the state would have topped the list instead of being rated sixth at present.

On the issue of the dead bodies in the Ganga during the Covid pandemic, he said it’s an “old practice”.

''Media reports in between 2012-14 have highlighted prevalence of such a practice and moreover, on-spot reporting by scribes showed that it’s not a new thing,'' he said brushing aside the opposition's allegations.

In terms of law and order, the government's strong action against crime has made the state set an example for others, he claimed.

''When we came to power in 2017, almost half of police posts were vacant, which our government filled in a transparent manner, as a result the state has adequate policemen today,'' he said, underlining the setting up of Romeo squad for security of girls and ordering closure of slaughterhouses.

''On assuming power in 2012, the first work Samajwadi Party did was to withdraw cases against those involved in communal riot in Kosikala and terrorists attacking on the Ram janmabhoomi. But we are pursuing zero tolerance towards crime,'' he said.

Referring to the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, he said the government would initiate strong steps if there is evidence of crime.

The Supreme Court is monitoring the October 3 violence incident in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in violence. Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashsish Mishra is among 13 arrested so far.

Asked why the BJP like other political parties is organising caste-based sammelans, he said they are not caste-based conventions but social ones meant to work for every caste and creed without appeasing anyone.

Dismissing any wave against the state government, he said people are witness to works done by them to improve law and order, bring investment and reduce unemployment rate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)