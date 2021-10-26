Left Menu

Drugs on cruise case: Nawab Malik meets Maharashtra CM, demands SIT probe into allegations of NCB witness Prabhakar Sail

Maharashtra Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday and demanded an SIT probe into allegations of corruption levelled by Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the drugs on cruise case of Mumbai.

Drugs on cruise case: Nawab Malik meets Maharashtra CM, demands SIT probe into allegations of NCB witness Prabhakar Sail
Maharashtra Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday and demanded an SIT probe into allegations of corruption levelled by Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the drugs on cruise case of Mumbai. After meeting Thackeray, Nawab Malik said, "I met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil today and requested a SIT probe against all these incidents where allegations of extortion and wrongdoing of Pancha (witness) etc are there...What FIR to be taken will be decided by the police. Chief Minister told me that he has been receiving such complaints from various other people too in this incident. The police are conducting its investigation and after the investigation, they will file the FIR.

Prabhakar Sail, a witness of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the cruise drugs case, visited Mumbai Police Commissioner's office on Monday. Notably, Sail, who is the bodyguard of another NCB witness Kiran Gosavi in the Mumbai Cruise Drugs case, has alleged that Gosavi took Rs 50 lakh from an individual after the raid at the cruise ship. On October 18, a case was registered against Gosavi, the man who was seen accosting Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan at Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) office in connection with the drugs-on-cruise matter.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case. (ANI)

