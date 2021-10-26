Left Menu

Rajasthan: BJP targets Congress over law, order

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh on Tuesday targeted the Congress government in Rajasthan over law and order, saying vote to the ruling party is licence for increase in crime.Addressing rallies ahead of bypolls to the Vallabhnagar assembly segment, Singh said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should tell how many times he visited the constituency during the coronavirus crisis.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-10-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 23:45 IST
Rajasthan: BJP targets Congress over law, order
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh on Tuesday targeted the Congress government in Rajasthan over law and order, saying vote to the ruling party is licence for increase in crime.

Addressing rallies ahead of bypolls to the Vallabhnagar assembly segment, Singh said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should tell how many times he visited the constituency during the coronavirus crisis. Singh said the chief minister did not leave his residence for 18 months during his three-year rule so far. Development work came to a standstill in the Congress rule, he claimed. The voting for the Congress is a licence for increase in crime and misgovernance, he alleged. He also alleged ministers are trying to influence the election by misusing government machinery. “But people know their truth and do not fall for their false promises,” he said. Polling in the Vallabhnagar (Udaipur) and Dhariawad (Pratapgarh) segments will take place on October 30 and the counting will take place on November 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on U.S. Open win; Olympics-Beijing's new skeleton and bobsleigh venue hosts first test event and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on ...

 Global
3
TPG Telecom deploys Asia Pacific's first live 5G femtocell with Nokia

TPG Telecom deploys Asia Pacific's first live 5G femtocell with Nokia

 Australia
4
Google dedicates doodle to celebrate Austria National Day 2021

Google dedicates doodle to celebrate Austria National Day 2021

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021