Rajasthan: BJP targets Congress over law, order

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh on Tuesday targeted the Congress government in Rajasthan over law and order, saying vote to the ruling party is licence for increase in crime.

Addressing rallies ahead of bypolls to the Vallabhnagar assembly segment, Singh said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should tell how many times he visited the constituency during the coronavirus crisis. Singh said the chief minister did not leave his residence for 18 months during his three-year rule so far. Development work came to a standstill in the Congress rule, he claimed. The voting for the Congress is a licence for increase in crime and misgovernance, he alleged. He also alleged ministers are trying to influence the election by misusing government machinery. “But people know their truth and do not fall for their false promises,” he said. Polling in the Vallabhnagar (Udaipur) and Dhariawad (Pratapgarh) segments will take place on October 30 and the counting will take place on November 2.

