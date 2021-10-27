U.S. secretary of state spoke with Sudanese PM, welcomes his release from custody

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok late on Tuesday and welcomed his release from custody, the U.S. State Department said.

Blinken reiterated his call on Sudanese military forces to release all civilian leaders in detention, the State Department said in a statement.

Sudan's armed forces chief defended the military's seizure of power earlier on Tuesday, saying he had ousted the government to avoid civil war, while protesters took to the streets to demonstrate against the takeover after a day of deadly clashes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)