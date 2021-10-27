Manchin, Sinema talk Biden agenda in evening White House meeting
27-10-2021
Moderate Democratic Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin visited the White House on Tuesday evening to discuss President Joe Biden's social policy and climate change agenda.
A source familiar with the matter said Sinema was at the presidential mansion for talks, and journalists spotted Manchin coming out of an Oval Office meeting with Biden.
