Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker disqualifies AAP legislator Baldev Singh Kalyan

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana KP Singh on Tuesday disqualified Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Jaito, Baldev Singh Kalyan, from the membership of the Punjab Legislative Assembly.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 27-10-2021 07:27 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 07:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana KP Singh on Tuesday disqualified Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Jaito, Baldev Singh Kalyan, from the membership of the Punjab Legislative Assembly. This development comes in just months before the state of Punjab is slated to go for Assembly elections.

As per the official release on Tuesday, it read, "Speaker has been pleased to disqualify Sardar Baldev Singh Kalyan, MLA elected from 89-Jaito (SC) Assembly Constituency in the State of Punjab from the membership of the Punjab Legislative Assembly w.e.f. today i.e. October 26, 2021 as per the provisions of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India." Next year, Aam Aadmi Party has decided to contest for the assembly elections in the state. BJP, Shiromani Akali Dali and Congress are also the prominent parties who will contest the elections here. (ANI)

