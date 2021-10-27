Left Menu

Kejriwal Cabinet to decide today on inclusion of Ayodhya in Delhi govt's free pilgrimage scheme

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a special Cabinet meeting today at 11 AM to include Ayodhya in the list of religious places under the free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens of the national capital, sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 09:21 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 09:21 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a special Cabinet meeting today at 11 AM to include Ayodhya in the list of religious places under the free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens of the national capital, sources said. Delhi CM will also address a press conference after the meeting at around 12 noon in which he can make the above announcement, sources added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kejriwal visited the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya. After offering prayers to Ram Lalla, Kejriwal began his speech with a chant of "Jai Shri Ram" . He further promised to help as many people to have the darshan of Lord Ram with all his strength and resources.

"I am a very small man, but God has given me a lot. Whatever I have got, whatever resources I have, whatever strength I have, I will use it to help as many people to have the darshan of Lord Ram as possible. I want everyone to get a maximum opportunity and I will do whatever I can to help in that," he said. "We have a special Cabinet meeting scheduled for tomorrow to include Ayodhya to the list of religious places under the free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens in Delhi," he added. (ANI)

