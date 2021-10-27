Left Menu

Eminent Gandhian S N Subba Rao passes away in Jaipur

Veteran Gandhian S N Subba Rao died here on Wednesday. He was 92.Subba Rao was admitted to Sawai Man Singh government hospital here a few days ago.

Subba Rao was admitted to Sawai Man Singh government hospital here a few days ago. His condition deteriorated on Tuesday night and passed away in the morning.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot visited the hospital to enquire about his health on Tuesday evening.

Expressing condolences on his demise, Gehlot said that he is deeply pained with the passing away of the veteran Gandhian.

He said Subba Rao was a national asset.

“The death of the Gandhian ideologue, who inspired the youth of the country for more than 70 years continuously through his camps, is an irreparable loss,” he tweeted in Hindi.

“Bhaiji started a campaign to make the youth aware throughout his life, telling the new generation about the country even abroad. I felt at peace while participating in his camps,” he said.

Gehlot said his inspirational songs and thoughts will continue to give inspirational messages.

“We are fortunate that we continued to meet him in Rajasthan,” the CM said.

