Punjab polls 2022: Amarinder Singh announces formation of new political party

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh announced on Wednesday that he will soon share the name and symbol of his new party once it is confirmed by the Election Commission.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-10-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 12:10 IST
Captain Amarinder Singh at the press meet. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amarinder Singh addressed the press conference sharing the details of the achievements of his 4.5 years of government in Punjab. Earlier, Amarinder Singh media advisor Raveen Thukral had announced through a series of Tweets, former Punjab Chief Minister will launch a party of his own.

Amarinder Singh addressed the press conference sharing the details of the achievements of his 4.5 years of government in Punjab. Earlier, Amarinder Singh media advisor Raveen Thukral had announced through a series of Tweets, former Punjab Chief Minister will launch a party of his own.

In the tweets earlier, Singh had also claimed that his new political outfit might form an alliance with the BJP too if the issues of farmer protest are resolved in the interest of farmers. Singh resigned last month as the chief minister and had announced that he will be quitting the Congress after months of rift with Congress state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

He had resigned ahead of Congress legislature party meeting which was called amid unending factional battles in the ruling Congress in the state. Singh was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief minister of the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

