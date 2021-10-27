Left Menu

Amarinder Singh slams Punjab Dy CM Randhawa over national security remarks

Amarinder Singh slammed Punjab Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Wednesday over his remarks on national security issues.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-10-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 13:46 IST
Amarinder Singh slams Punjab Dy CM Randhawa over national security remarks
Captain Amarinder Singh at the press meet. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amarinder Singh slammed Punjab Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Wednesday over his remarks on national security issues. "I was Punjab Home Minister for 9.5 years. Somebody who has been the Home Minister for one month seems to say that he knows more than me...Nobody wants a disturbed Punjab. We must understand we have been through very difficult times in Punjab," said Amarinder Singh while addressing a press conference.

"They mock me regarding security measures. My basic training is that of a soldier. I have been in the service for 10 years - from my training period to the time I left the Army, so I know the basics," he added. Captain's statement comes after an exchange of barbs between the two leaders over the issue of investigation into Pakistani journalist Aroosa Alam's links with Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Alam has been reportedly visiting former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for several years.

Randhawa on the investigation by RAW over Aroosa Alam had said, "Amarinder Singh, who has been a Chief Minister, must know that the matters related to foreigners are investigated by the RAW and not by the state government. I don't know why he is so scared." "They're (Capt Amarinder Singh) now saying that there's a threat from ISI. We'll look into the woman's connection with it (ISI). Capt kept raising drones issue coming from Pakistan for last 4.5 years," Randhawa had earlier said.

Amarinder Singh at the Press Conference also announced that he is forming a new political party, the name and symbol of which will be shared once cleared by the Election Commission. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on U.S. Open win; Olympics-Beijing's new skeleton and bobsleigh venue hosts first test event and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021