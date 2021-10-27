Left Menu

Election Commission issues warning to Assam CM over violation of Model Code of Conduct

The Election Commission of India has issued a warning to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday over reports of his alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct while campaigning for the five assembly seats scheduled for by-polls on October 30.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 15:33 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Election Commission of India has issued a warning to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday over reports of his alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct while campaigning for the five assembly seats scheduled for by-polls on October 30. "The commission issues warning to him (Himanta Biswa Sarma) and cautions him to be more careful and exercise restraint in the future and strictly follow the provisions of Model Code of Conduct while making public appearances," reads the ECI order.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Congress delegation approached the Election Commission to complain against the Assam CM for violating the Model Code of Conduct by announcing financial help to self-help groups of tea garden workers. As per the order, Assam CM denied all allegations on the grounds that all the announcements are either ongoing projects or have already been announced by the state government.

The commission carefully considered the matter and is of the view that "Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma... has acted in contravention to the spirit of the advisory/instruction issued by the commission...concerning Model Code of Conduct." Bypolls for Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariani and Thowra will be held in Assam on October 30. The results will be declared on November 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

