Mamata walks 8 km in the morning in Kurseong, talks to people

Deviating from the usual hustle and bustle of political and administrative programmes, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday took a long morning walk and spent some time admiring the scenic beauty of Kurseong, which is about 32 km from Darjeeling.

Banerjee walked around eight km, from and back to the circuit house, where she had spent last night.

She was accompanied by her ministerial colleagues Arup Biswas and Indranil Sen and was seen having tea from roadside tea stall.

Sen, who is a well known singer, was seen singing a couple of songs on Banerjee's request.

''In the morning, she walked from the circuit house to Mahanadi view point and returned. During her walk she spoke to some locals and enquired about their well being and their problems. The CM has also purchased some shoes and a couple of chappals,'' a well-placed source who is in Banerjee's entourage told PTI.

Banerjee is on a five-day official trip to the northern districts of Bengal. She has held two administrative meetings with senior district officials there. The Trinamool Congress supremo is likely to return to the city on Thursday and straightaway leave for Goa for her party's political campaigning in that state. She may also leave for Goa from Bagdogra on Thursday.

