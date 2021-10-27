UK opposition Labour leader tests positive for COVID-19
Reuters | London | Updated: 27-10-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 16:42 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the party said.
House of Commons speaker Lindsay Hoyle said Starmer would be replaced by his party's business spokesman Ed Miliband at the weekly session of questions to Prime Minister Boris Johnson because he was isolating.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lindsay Hoyle
- Labour Party
- Britain
- Keir Starmer
- Boris Johnson
- Starmer
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain to be among first to apply new climate disclosure rules
FACTBOX-What's in the EU plan for future Britain-to-N.Ireland trade?
INSIGHT-Welcome to Britain, the bank scam capital of the world
Don't panic buy for Christmas, Britain says after port chaos
Christmas isn't cancelled despite choked port, Britain says