SC's decision to constitute committee for Pegasus snooping probe is in right direction, truth will come out: Yechury

By Amit Kumar Following the Supreme Court's decision to constitute a three-member committee to oversee the probe of the Pegasus spyware case, Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday said that the top court's decision is in the right direction to divulge the truth in the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Yechury said, "Supreme Court decisions is in the right direction and we were expecting that the Court would directly ask the government whether you used it or not, and despite asking this question by the top court, then the government is not ready to answer so SC has itself initiated this matter and set up a committee for investigation." "Supreme Court has clearly said that privacy is the fundamental right and in this way, you violate the constitutional and fundamental rights. This committee, which has been formed, now we are expecting that this committee to tell what is the truth," Yechury added.

The CPI(M) leader further said that this government not giving a second affidavit means, the government is guilty, now this committee should do its work and tell what is the reality. The Supreme Court on Wednesday formed a three-member committee to oversee a technical committee comprising of three members, including those who are experts in cyber security, digital forensics, networks and hardware, which will probe the Pegasus spyware case.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana and comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli asked a three-member committee, supervised by retired judge Justice R V Raveendran, to examine the allegations thoroughly and expeditiously and place a report before the court. The court will hear the matter again after eight weeks. The Technical Committee shall comprise Dr Naveen Kumar Chaudhary, Dr Prabaharan P and Dr Ashwin Anil Gumaste.

In July, names of several Indian politicians, journalists, lawyers, and activists appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware. (ANI)

