Arvind Kejriwal to be on two-day visit of Punjab from Thursday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 16:52 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal from Thursday will be on a two-day visit to poll-bound Punjab, during which he will meet farmers and businessmen of the state.

The AAP, which is the main opposition party in Punjab, is keen on contesting all 117 assembly seats in the elections in the state next year and hopes to emerge victorious and form its government. On the first day of his visit, Kejriwal will meet farmers in Mansa and ''have a dialogue'' with them, co-in charge of the AAP's political affairs in Punjab Raghav Chadha said on Wednesday.

Kejriwal will visit Bhatinda on Friday and meet with businessmen, he added.

This is Kejriwal's second visit to Punjab this month in the run-up to the state assembly polls due to be held early next year. ''Farmers and businessmen in Punjab are having a hard time. The successive governments have given them false hope. All political parties have only deceived them," Chadha said in a video message in Punjabi. Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal is coming to Punjab tomorrow on a two-day visit, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

