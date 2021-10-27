Shah visits AIIMS to enquire about health of West Bengal governor
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 17:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday visited AIIMS here to enquire about the health of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is reportedly diagnosed with malaria.
Dhankhar was on Monday admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.
''Met Governor of West Bengal Shri @jdhankhar1 ji at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi today and inquired about his health. I wish him speedy recovery so that he comes among us soon,'' Shah tweeted in Hindi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
10 cr women provided toilets, 4 cr houses got electricity in last 7 years: Amit Shah
Modi govt's welfare policies protecting people's human rights, says HM Amit Shah
Amit Shah chairs meeting to find 'solution to problems of Gorkhas'
Flight movements affected due to lighting system at Durga Puja pandal in West Bengal's South Dumdum
Centre begins talks on Gorkha issue, Amit Shah listens to concerns, decides on 2nd round of talks in November