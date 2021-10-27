Shah visits AIIMS to enquire about health of West Bengal governor

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday visited AIIMS here to enquire about the health of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is reportedly diagnosed with malaria.

Dhankhar was on Monday admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

''Met Governor of West Bengal Shri @jdhankhar1 ji at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi today and inquired about his health. I wish him speedy recovery so that he comes among us soon,'' Shah tweeted in Hindi.

