Irani takes a dig at Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli village

Union Minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani on Wednesday took a dig at Congress president Sonia Gandhi saying unlike the Rae Bareli MP, she knows what work she has done in her constituency.

The Amethi MP had the dig while addressing people of Rae Bareli district’s Mamuli village, which, however, falls under the Salon assembly segment of the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency represented by Irani.

“There are two MPs in this (Rae (Bareli) district. You can say with pride that our BJP MP, our didi, can give an account of all work done by her after visiting us,” she said.

“Ask others if their MP was seen, has their MP an account of which drains were cleared and where were the 'khadanja' (a semi-pucca road) made,” said Irani without naming anyone.

Congress' Sonia Gandhi represents the Rae Bareli seat in the Lok Sabha. Irani had won the Amethi seat in the last Lok Sabha election defeating sitting Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

The BJP leader said this has happened only because “you have chosen a representative who can come to you and give details of her work, who has not only been recognised as an MP but has been given the status of a sister and so she has come to her family and is telling what all she has done in two years”.

Irani who also inaugurated Panchayat Bhawan in the village said in the past two years, in Mamuli village alone, works worth Rs 90 lakhs have been done.

“This does not include the work done at the Vidhan Sabha or the panchayat level,” she said, adding she also has the videos and photos of the work as evidence and she does not go only by what the officers give her on papers.

Earlier on her arrival, Irani visited a school in the village and interacted with the children there. CORR SAB RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)