My community spends more on liquor alone in a month than BJP spends in 2 months: SBSP chief

PTI | Mau | Updated: 27-10-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 17:55 IST
Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar said on Wednesday that his community spends more on liquor alone in a month than the BJP spends in two months, and urged that this trend should end.

Addressing a rally with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav here, Rajbhar said, ''Whatever the BJP spends in two months, our community (Rajbhar) consumes liquor more than that amount in one month.'' He, however, asked people, ''Should it be stopped (liquor consumption)? How many of you want it to be stopped raise your hands. Now, see those who consume are not raising hands.'' Earlier, Rajbhar announced that his party will hold women convention in which over one lakh of them will be present.

''You all have to send your mother, sister-in-law, sister in the convention. But I don't have money. How many of you will give money? the BJP says I dont have money,'' he said. Many women leaders of the SBSP in their speech demanded a total ban on liquor in the state, stating that due to this (liquor) they have to face a lot of problems.

