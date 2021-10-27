UK's Sunak changes benefit system in bid to make work pay

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday he would change the benefits system to encourage more people into work, cutting the "taper rate" for claimants of Universal Credit, a benefit for unemployed and low-paid people. The taper rate is the amount of Universal Credit that people lose as they increase their earnings from work. Sunak said he would cut the rate to 55% from 63%.

"Nearly 2 million families will keep, on average, an extra 1,000 pounds a year," Sunak told parliament while delivering his budget speech. "We'll introduce this within weeks, and no later than December 1st," he said. The change to the rate comes after Sunak ended a 20 pound ($27.50) weekly increase to Universal Credit that was introduced at the height of the pandemic, a move that affected 4.4 million households from mid-October.

Torsten Bell, director of the Resolution Foundation think tank, said that a new taper level would improve the welfare system, but he added: "This is helping better off Universal Credit claimants - the poorest (who generally aren't working) get nothing to compensate for the 20 pound cut." ($1 = 0.7272 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)