Muzaffarnagar riots worst after Partition, SP failed to ensure justice: Owaisi

The Muzaffarnagar riots were the worst after the Partition and the then ruling Samajwadi Party failed to provided justice to the victims, alleged AIMIM chief Asadudin Owaisi here on Wednesday. The Hyderabad MP said this while addressing a party rally here. People were forced to leave their homes and mosques, he claimed.

The MP also accused the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party of considering Muslims as only vote bank. They do not want the presence of the AIMIM in Uttar Pradesh as the party has been raising issues of minorities, he claimed while exhorting people to vote for his outfit in next year’s assembly polls. The MP claimed that his party has been raising issues of not only Muslims but also Hindus and Dalits.

