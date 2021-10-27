Mukhtar Ansari ‘facilitator’ behind SP-SBSP alliance: UP minister

Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swarup Shukla on Wednesday claimed BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari was the “facilitator” behind Samajwadi Party’s new alliance with the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party.

He also alleged that terrorist organisations and many Muslim countries were providing funds to ''such people'' to divide Hindus.

“Mukhtar Ansari is the ‘sutradhar’ (facilitator) of the alliance between these two parties. The complicity of Mukhtar Ansari with SP president Akhilesh Yadav has been revealed,” the minister told reporters here.

“Islamic terrorist organisations and many Muslim countries of the world are providing funds to such people to divide Hindus. People like (SBSP chief) Rajbhar are talking about caste to divide Hindus because of this funding,” he said.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) on Wednesday announced their alliance for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls and gave the slogan 'Khadeda Howe', a call to ''drive out'' the BJP from the state.

The BJP had forged a poll alliance with SBSP in the 2017 UP polls. Having four MLAs in the House, the Om Prakash Rajbhar-led party is considered to have influence in over a dozen districts in Purvanchal region of the state.

Rajbhar was made a minister in the state government, but he had resigned before 2019 polls.

PTI CORR SAB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)