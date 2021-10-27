Left Menu

Mukhtar Ansari ‘facilitator’ behind SP-SBSP alliance: UP minister

The complicity of Mukhtar Ansari with SP president Akhilesh Yadav has been revealed, the minister told reporters here.Islamic terrorist organisations and many Muslim countries of the world are providing funds to such people to divide Hindus.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 27-10-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 19:20 IST
Mukhtar Ansari ‘facilitator’ behind SP-SBSP alliance: UP minister
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swarup Shukla on Wednesday claimed BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari was the “facilitator” behind Samajwadi Party’s new alliance with the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party.

He also alleged that terrorist organisations and many Muslim countries were providing funds to ''such people'' to divide Hindus.

“Mukhtar Ansari is the ‘sutradhar’ (facilitator) of the alliance between these two parties. The complicity of Mukhtar Ansari with SP president Akhilesh Yadav has been revealed,” the minister told reporters here.

“Islamic terrorist organisations and many Muslim countries of the world are providing funds to such people to divide Hindus. People like (SBSP chief) Rajbhar are talking about caste to divide Hindus because of this funding,” he said.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) on Wednesday announced their alliance for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls and gave the slogan 'Khadeda Howe', a call to ''drive out'' the BJP from the state.

The BJP had forged a poll alliance with SBSP in the 2017 UP polls. Having four MLAs in the House, the Om Prakash Rajbhar-led party is considered to have influence in over a dozen districts in Purvanchal region of the state.

Rajbhar was made a minister in the state government, but he had resigned before 2019 polls.

PTI CORR SAB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021