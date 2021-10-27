SC decision on Pegasus row in line with govt's stand: BJP

The BJP said on Wednesday that the Supreme Court's decision to constitute an expert committee to look into the alleged use of the Pegasus software for surveillance is in line with the government's affidavit on the matter, as the opposition launched a fresh attack on the Modi dispensation over the issue. The party also mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his attack on the government following the court's judgment, saying he uses the same vocabulary and repeats himself whatever be the issue to target the BJP dispensation. ''The government had categorically said (in court) that we are of the opinion that in order to counter the false narrative of certain vested interest groups it would be fair if we establish a committee of experts to look into the issue. This is what has happened,'' BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, welcoming the order. To a question that the apex court declined the government's submission to allow it to appoint an expert panel, Patra said this is not an issue as ''experts are experts''.

The Supreme Court has appointed a three-member panel of cyber experts to probe the alleged use of the Israeli spyware for surveillance of certain people in India, saying that the state cannot get a ''free pass'' every time the spectre of national security is raised and it cannot be the ''bugbear'' that the judiciary shies away from.

Declining the vehement submission of the central government to permit it to appoint an expert panel on its own, the court said such a course would violate settled judicial principle against bias as ''justice must not only be done, but also be seen to be done''.

At a press conference, Gandhi alleged that the suspected use of Pegasus for snooping is an ''attempt to crush Indian democracy'', and said it is a ''big step that the Supreme Court has said that they are going to look into this matter. I am confident that we will get the truth out of this''.

Hitting back, Patra said, ''Rahul Gandhi has a habit of speaking lies and spreading confusion. He has nothing new to offer, uses the same vocabulary and repeats the same thing like 'democracy is in danger' or 'BJP is attacking 'Constitution' on every thing. Such is his repetition you won't be able to say which press conference of him was done on which issue.'' Taking a swipe at Gandhi, the BJP spokesperson alleged that he had in the past attacked courts over issues like the Ram temple and the purchase of Rafale fighter aircraft over their verdicts. The BJP fully believes in democratic values, he said, and asserted that the issue of alleged snooping through the software has been a ''manufactured'' controversy based on conjectures and unsubstantiated reports. ''There are vested interest groups in the country and outside which want to defame India. Experts will now look into the issue and we welcome it,'' he said.

