SP-SBSP join hands, give slogan 'Khadeda Hobe' on lines of Mamata's 'Khela Hobe' battle cry

The Samajwadi Party and the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party on Wednesday announced their alliance for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls and gave the slogan 'Khadeda Hobe', a call to ''drive out'' the BJP from the state. The slogan is on the lines of 'Khela Hobe' (game on), which was coined by the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress for the West Bengal assembly polls that saw the party defeat the BJP and storm back to power for a third consecutive term.

''Slogan 'Khela Hobe' was given in West Bengal and 'didi' drove out the BJP from the state. Similarly, in Uttar Pradesh it will be 'Khadeda Hobe' (drive out) and the BJP government will be removed by the people of the state,'' Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar said here.

He was addressing a 'Vanchit, Pichhda, Dalit and Minority Bhagidari Mahapanchyat', during which Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav announced the alliance between the two parties for the assembly polls.

''When BJP leaders come to your village, you should ask them about price rise and then ask them to leave,'' Rajbhar said.

Yadav said Rajbhar has rightly said that in Uttar Pradesh 'Khadeda Hobe'.

When red and yellow colours of the SP and the SBSP unite, everyone knows who is becoming 'laal-pila' (angry) in Delhi and Lucknow, the SP chief said in a apparent reference to the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state.

''Rajbhar will close the door through which the BJP came to power (in Uttar Pradesh) and SP workers will lock it,'' he said.

''There was speculation before the alliance about which party will win how many seats. But after the alliance, even big agencies are saying no one can stop us,'' Yadav said. The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Chandra Shekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party, which are part of the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, a grouping of smaller parties, were not seen in the mahapanchayat, indicating that the morcha has disintegrated after the SP and the SBSP joined hands.

AIMIM national spokesperson Syed Asim Waqar told PTI: ''We were not invited for the rally.'' On whether his party will remain with the morcha, he said that ''the decision in this regard will be taken by Owaisi ji''.

Owaisi in a rally on Wednesday in Muzaffarnagar said the Muzaffarnagar riots were the worst after the Partition and the then ruling SP failed to provided justice to the victims.

The Hyderabad MP also accused the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP of considering Muslims as only vote bank. With four MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, the SBSP claims that 18-22 per cent Rajbhar community voters in eastern Uttar Pradesh are with it and it has influence in more than 150 of the 403 assembly seats in the state. Addressing the gathering, the SP chief called upon dalits, and backward and deprived sections of society to get rid of the BJP in the upcoming polls and said if they miss this time, they will be pushed back by ''five years'' again. ''When the SP and the SBSP are together, people might even give us 400 seats. When 'purvanchal' (eastern Uttar Pradesh) rises, it changes history. I am sure that in the coming elections, the BJP will be wiped out,'' Yadav said.

''When followers of Maharaja Suheldev and Ram Manohar Lohia come together, no force can compete with us,'' he said.

The former chief minister alleged that the BJP government did nothing but ''loot the people.'' ''Today the condition is that both BJP leaders sitting in Delhi and Lucknow are lying. People who were shown a dream of travelling in an airplane in 'chappals', are today not able to ride their motorcycles due to rise in petrol price,'' he said.

He alleged that the BJP is cheating in the name of Kisan Samman Nidhi. ''Farmers are getting Rs 500 in the name of this fund but they are being looted in the name of diesel, fertilisers and other things. Farmers have been protesting for the last 11 months against the new farm laws and during their protest over 600 farmers have died. But the BJP is not bothered about them,'' he said.

''When farmers demand justice and protest, they are being crushed under cars. The son of a Union minister is involved in the incident, and the minister has not resigned or being sacked. How can one expect justice in such a situation,'' Yadav said, referring to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Rajbhar said that he has brought the future CM before the people and promised that if voted to power, caste census will be conducted in the state.

Free treatment will be made available to the poor by enacting a law and work hours of police personnel will be reduced from 16-18 hours to eight hours, and they will also get a weekly off, he promised.

''Old pension of state employees will be restored and domestic electricity bill for five year would be waived,'' the SBSP leader said.

On his resignation from post of minister, he said he resigned due to non-fulfilment of demand for implementation of recommendations of the Social Justice Committee.

Rajbhar claimed that he told the prime minister and the UP chief minister that he had not come to serve them, but work to get justice to society. The BJP had forged a poll alliance with the SBSP, which won four seats in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Rajbhar was then made a minister in the state government but he resigned ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)