27-10-2021
Rahul Gandhi to meet fishermen, mining dependents during Goa visit on Oct 30
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will meet fishermen and mining dependents during his visit to Goa on October 30, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar said on Wednesday.

Gandhi will arrive on the morning of October 30 at Dabolim airport in South Goa, and will drive to the fishing village of Velsao, Chodankar said.

The Congress leader will later meet people affected by the closure of the mining industry in Panaji, before addressing the Active Workers' Convention at SPM Stadium near here, he said.

Gandhi will also meet senior party leaders from the state before leaving for New Delhi the same day, it was stated. Gandhi's visit is significant, as the Congress prepares to contest on majority of seats in the upcoming state Legislative Assembly election.

Speaking to reporters, the GPCC's working president Aleixo Sequeira said senior leaders from the party had met Gandhi in Delhi on Tuesday.

A possibility of a poll alliance with like-minded parties was discussed during the meeting, he said.

