Campaigning for bypolls to 3 LS, 30 assembly seats ends

Campaigning for bypolls to be held on October 30 in three Lok Sabha and 30 assembly constituencies spread across 14 states ended Wednesday evening. In majority of the seats, the main fight will be between BJP and Congress candidates. The EC had imposed several Covid-related restrictions for the bypolls like prohibition of pre- and post-nomination processions, 50 per cent capacity at outdoor venues for campaigning, a maximum of 20 star campaigners for national and state recognised parties and a silence period of 72 hours before the end of polling. The seats where Lok Sabha bye-elections will be held are Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh. Of the 30 constituencies going to the bypolls, five are in Assam, four in West Bengal, three each in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, two each in Bihar, Karnataka and Rajasthan and one seat each is in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Nagaland and Telangana.

The counting of votes will take place on November 2.

In all three Lok Sabha constituencies, the sitting members had died. The Mandi seat fell vacant after the death of Ramswaroop Sharma (BJP) in March. The bye-election to the Khandwa parliamentary constituency was necessitated following the death of BJP member Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan while Mohan Delkar, an Independent Lok Sabha member from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, was found dead in a Mumbai hotel in February, necessitating the bypolls.

In Assam, the BJP is fighting in three of the five seats and all its candidates are turncoats - two from the Congress and one from the AIUDF. The three had won the last assembly elections and then resigned from their respective parties to join the BJP.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who led the BJP's campaign, was on Wednesday issued a warning for violating the model code of conduct during electioneering. On Monday, Sarma was given a notice by EC, seeking an explanation for alleged violation of the model code of conduct.

In Himachal Pradesh, Union minister Anurag Thakur, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhaghel and Congress leader Rajeev Shukla held rallies in favour of their party candidates on the last day of electioneering.

Madhya Pradesh saw a high-octane campaign with Union ministers Prahlad Patel, Narendra Singh Tomar, Jyotiraditya Scindia and former union minister Uma Bharti canvassing for the BJP nominees. At the state level, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the state BJP chief VD Sharma led the campaign trail.

In Haryana, where bypoll will be held for the Ellenabad assembly seat, the three central agriculture laws dominated all other issues.

On September 4, the EC had announced bypolls to the Bhabanipur assembly seat in West Bengal and polling for three ''deferred adjourned'' elections in two assembly seats of West Bengal and one seat of Odisha.

The EC had then said that based on inputs received from states where bypolls are due, it has decided not to hold by-elections in other assembly constituencies and three parliamentary constituencies in view of the pandemic situation, floods and festival season.

