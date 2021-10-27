Left Menu

Assembly polls: Union ministers to hold discussion with Punjab BJP leaders

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-10-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 20:46 IST
Assembly polls: Union ministers to hold discussion with Punjab BJP leaders
  • Country:
  • India

Three Union ministers and a BJP MP will on Thursday hold discussions with the party’s Punjab leadership over the state Assembly polls, which are due early next year.

The BJP had appointed Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as its incharge for the state Assembly polls while Hardeep Puri, Meenakshi Lekhi and MP Vinod Chawra were appointed as co-incharges.

''They will be holding meetings with officers-bearers, district presidents and the core group in the wake of the upcoming elections,'' said Punjab BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma. Punjab BJP leaders have been facing strong opposition from farmers over the issue of the Centre’s farm laws.

At present, the BJP has two MLAs in the 117-member Punjab Assembly.

The BJP earlier used to contest 23 seats when it had an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal, which last year broke ties with the party over the farm laws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021