Assembly polls: Union ministers to hold discussion with Punjab BJP leaders

Three Union ministers and a BJP MP will on Thursday hold discussions with the party’s Punjab leadership over the state Assembly polls, which are due early next year.

The BJP had appointed Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as its incharge for the state Assembly polls while Hardeep Puri, Meenakshi Lekhi and MP Vinod Chawra were appointed as co-incharges.

''They will be holding meetings with officers-bearers, district presidents and the core group in the wake of the upcoming elections,'' said Punjab BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma. Punjab BJP leaders have been facing strong opposition from farmers over the issue of the Centre’s farm laws.

At present, the BJP has two MLAs in the 117-member Punjab Assembly.

The BJP earlier used to contest 23 seats when it had an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal, which last year broke ties with the party over the farm laws.

