Punjab CM in Delhi, likely to meet Congress leadership

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has gone to Delhi where he is expected to meet the Congress leadership, sources said on Wednesday. Channi's visit to the national capital came on a day former CM Amarinder Singh said he will launch his new party when the Election Commission clears it name and symbol, and claimed that several party leaders are in touch with him. The Congress leadership has reached out to several party leaders, including MLAs considered Amarider Singh's loyalists. Party leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met former ministers Balbir Singh Sidhu and Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, holding separate meetings.

Sidhu said he met Rahul and discussed issues related to the 2022 Assembly elections. idhu was dropped as the cabinet minister after Charanjit Singh Channi took over as the chief minister. ''It was a good meeting,'' said Sodhi. ''It's always a pleasure to meet a considerate & gentle leader like him and exchange fruitful dialogues for the progress of Punjab & it's people,'' Sodhi said on his Facebook page. To a question on Amarinder's decision of forming his own political party, Sodhi said the former CM has not discussed the issue with him. Amarinder Singh had resigned as the Punjab chief minister last month amid a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

