Punjab deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa meets Rahul Gandhi

Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Randhawa on Wednesday met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and is learnt to have discussed the issues of sacrilege and drugs mafia as well as the action initiated by the state government in these matters.

Sources said Gandhi also discussed the political situation in Punjab and the Congress' prospects in next year's Assembly polls after former chief-minister Amarinder Singh launched a tirade against the party.

Amarinder Singh, who faced an unceremonious exit from the state government last month amid a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, said he will launch his party when the Election Commission clears. He has claimed that several Congress leaders are in touch with him.

During the meeting with Rahul Gandhi, the Punjab deputy chief minister informed him about the action taken by the government against the drugs and transport mafia as well as in the sacrilege issue, which is currently being heard in the high court, sources said.

Randhawa, who also holds the home portfolio in the Punjab cabinet, assured Rahul Gandhi about further action against the drugs mafia as well as in the sacrilege issue.

The issue of action in the sacrilege case is one of the demands raised by Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has termed it as an emotive matter among Punjabis.

Randhawa termed the meeting as a ''courtesy call'', saying he had not met Rahul Gandhi separately after his elevation as deputy chief minister.

The two leaders also discussed the prospects of the Congress after Amarinder Singh quit as chief minister and how much will his new outfit dent the Congress.

