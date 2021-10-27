Rajganj MLA Krishna Kalyani joins TMC
Krishna Kalyani, who had resigned from the BJP earlier this month, joined the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal on Wednesday.
Kalyani is MLA from Rajganj assembly constituency in the state. He joined TMC in the presence of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee in Kolkata.
Former Union Minister Babul Supriyo had joined TMC last month. (ANI)
