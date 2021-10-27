Manchin says everyone in U.S. who has been 'blessed and prospered' should pay 'patriotic tax'
Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 22:19 IST
Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said on Wednesday that people in the United States who have been "blessed and prospered" should pay a "patriotic tax" of 15% if they ended up with zero tax liability.
Manchin, speaking to reporters, said he supported everyone paying their fair share and did not like to target different people.
