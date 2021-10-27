Left Menu

KMC's BJP coordinator dies while returning from vacation as tanker hits SUV

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-10-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 22:46 IST
KMC's BJP coordinator dies while returning from vacation as tanker hits SUV
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Municipal Corporation's BJP coordinator Tishta Biswas was killed on Wednesday evening, while her husband and daughter injured after a tanker hit their SUV when they were returning from a vacation at the beach town of Digha in Purba Medinipur district, family sources said.

The incident happened when their SUV stopped behind a parked truck along the National Highway 6 at Nimtouri, they said.

''Tishta was in the middle of the back seat and she bore the full brunt as the oil tanker appeared from nowhere and hit our car from behind. I and our daughter also suffered injuries,'' her husband Gaurav Biswas told reporters at a local hospital.

Biswas (43), the coordinator of Ward 80 -- Ballygunge in south Kolkata, was declared brought dead when taken to the hospital, he said.

The family went to Digha for two days, he said, sitting next to the body of his wife at the hospital.

Gaurav and their young daughter were being brought to Kolkata for treatment, BJP sources said.

BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said that Biswas was a feisty leader, a dedicated party worker and a nice human being.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021