Chiarg Paswan slams Nitish for 'Lalu can get me shot' remark

Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas president Chirag Paswan on Wednesday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his remark that RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav can get him shot and claimed that deteriorating law and order situation in the state has created a fear psychosis among people.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 27-10-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 22:58 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan on Wednesday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his remark that RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav can get him shot and claimed that ''deteriorating'' law and order situation in the state has created a fear psychosis among people. Prasad had on Tuesday commented that he will ensure 'visarjan' (political annihilation) of Nitish Kumar in the October 30 by-elections in Bihar, following which the JD(U) leader retorted that the former can get him shot but cannot do anything else.

"It's ridiculous that the Bihar CM, who also holds the home portfolio, is making such statements. When the CM says this, the people of Bihar can well understand the law and order situation. The deteriorating law and order situation has created a fear psychosis among people," Paswan told reporters. Instead of giving such statements, the CM should take concrete steps to check the ''rising crime graph'' in Bihar, the MP of Jamui constituency in the state said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

