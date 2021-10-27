Left Menu

No factionalism in party: Ajay Maken

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-10-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 23:16 IST
No factionalism in party: Ajay Maken
  • Country:
  • India

All are one and there is no schism in the party, said Congress general secretary Ajay Maken here on Wednesday.

The Congress leader also expressed confidence that the party will win the bypolls to both Vallabhnagar (Udaipur) and Dhariawad (Pratapgarh) Assembly constituencies.

''The Congress is going to win both seats,'' he told reporters at the Jaipur airport, where he was received by state party chief Govind Singh Dotasra.

When asked about the demands of Sachin Pilot camp, Maken said, ''There is no camp, all are one.'' Sachin Pilot and the MLAs loyal to him had revolted against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021