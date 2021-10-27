Left Menu

Amit Shah to launch BJP's poll campaign on Oct 30 in U'khand

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 27-10-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 23:19 IST
Amit Shah to launch BJP's poll campaign on Oct 30 in U'khand
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Uttarakhand on October 30 to launch the BJP's election campaign in the poll-bound state at a rally here.

A meeting was held at the BJP state headquarters here on Wednesday to review the preparations for the Shah's rally.

State BJP general secretary Kuldeep Kumar said Shah will address a public meeting at the Bannu School ground here to launch the party's poll campaign.

The Assembly polls in Uttarakhand are due early next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021