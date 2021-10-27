Goa: TMC slams BJP over vandalisation of billboards ahead of Mamata Banerjee's visit

Slamming the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Goa over the alleged vandalisation of the billboards and hoardings ahead of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit, Trinamool Congress (TMC) said BJP is shamefully endorsing the "undignified and obnoxious behaviour". TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to visit the coastal state on Thursday. Posters and banners of Banerjee were installed in different parts of Goa. TMC alleged that the posters and banners were torn down and vandalised by the BJP.

TMC demanded an unconditional apology from the BJP for the alleged premeditated attack on party branding on the eve of Mamata Banerjee's arrival in Goa. Addressing the mediapersons, TMC MP Derek O'Brien said, "The only sitting woman chief minister has been insulted. We know this is not the culture of Goa. The BJP is not only proud of this undignified and obnoxious behaviour but is shamefully endorsing it."

"You (BJP) want to fight, fight us politically. Why do you not respond to the 'people's chargesheet'? The BJP is damaging local businesses. It is the local vendors who will eventually have to pay from their own pockets for all the vandalised hoardings," he added. Goa TMC leader Yatish Naik also hit out at the ruling government saying, "This is proof of how intolerant the Pramod Sawant-led government is. They have no record of governance and so they are resorting to such lowly acts."

The party further said that the act of vandalism is a manifestation of the fear by the ruling government. The TMC said that BJP can attempt to deface "Didi's (Mamata Banerjee) hoardings but they will never be able to quench the fire of the party to take Goa towards a new dawn."

Assembly polls in Goa are slated for next year. (ANI)

