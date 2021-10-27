Left Menu

Pelosi: Democrats near deal on spending bills, sets Thursday hearing

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-10-2021
Democrats are close to a deal on U.S. President Joe Biden's domestic investment plan, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday, adding that the House Rules Committee would hold a hearing on Thursday.

"We are close to agreement" on policy priorities and the overall cost of the domestic investment bill, she wrote in a letter to colleagues.

