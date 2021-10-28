Left Menu

Retired NY Times columnist Kristof announces run for Oregon governor

Former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof announced on Wednesday that he is running for governor of Oregon, saying he hopes to address systemic social issues in the state where he grew up on his family's sheep and cherry farm. Kristof, 62, who is from Yamhill, a rural community in western Oregon, said in a video announcing his candidacy for the Democratic nomination that he will tackle homelessness, poverty, drug addiction and inadequate education if elected.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2021 00:55 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 00:55 IST
Retired NY Times columnist Kristof announces run for Oregon governor

Former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof announced on Wednesday that he is running for governor of Oregon, saying he hopes to address systemic social issues in the state where he grew up on his family's sheep and cherry farm.

Kristof, 62, who is from Yamhill, a rural community in western Oregon, said in a video announcing his candidacy for the Democratic nomination that he will tackle homelessness, poverty, drug addiction and inadequate education if elected. "It's time to do something about a system that's rigged against so many Oregonians," he said.

Kristof retired from the New York Times earlier this month after 37 years at the newspaper, where he worked as a reporter, editor and columnist. He won two Pulitzer Prizes, the highest honor in U.S. journalism, one for his coverage of the 1989 Tiananmen democracy movement in China and another in 2006 for his coverage of the genocide in Darfur. "I have spent a lifetime shining a light on the darkest corners of the globe and it broke my heart when I returned from crisis abroad only to find crisis here at home," he said.

Kristof, who has never before sought political office, joined a field of at least 10 Democrats and 12 Republicans who have filed papers or announced they are running for governor. Democratic Governor Kate Brown, who has held the office since 2015, cannot seek re-election because of term limits. The primary will be held on May 17 and the general election on Nov. 8, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Updated menus in Google Sheets make it easier to locate key features

Updated menus in Google Sheets make it easier to locate key features

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021