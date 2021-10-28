Left Menu

As rift in RJD, Congress widens in Bihar, Bhakta Das denies Lalu Yadav's claim to have spoken with Sonia Gandhi

After Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said that he had a telephonic conversation with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Bihar Congress in-charge Bhakta Charan Das dismissed the claim saying that "there is no truth in it" and he would have known if it was true.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 07:09 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 07:09 IST
As rift in RJD, Congress widens in Bihar, Bhakta Das denies Lalu Yadav's claim to have spoken with Sonia Gandhi
Bihar Congress in-charge Bhakta Charan Das and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said that he had a telephonic conversation with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Bihar Congress in-charge Bhakta Charan Das dismissed the claim saying that "there is no truth in it" and he would have known if it was true. According to Lalu Yadav, he spoke to Gandhi about forming a "strong alternative" against the ruling party in the state.

"I spoke to Sonia Gandhi. She asked me about my well-being and whereabouts. I said, I am fine, your party is an all India party so get all like-minded people and parties together to form a strong alternative (to ruling party) and call a meeting of all people," he said. Meanwhile, Das told ANI that if talks had happened, then he would have been informed.

"No conversation has taken place between Sonia Gandhi and Lalu Prasad Yadav. If talks had happened, then I would have been informed. There is no truth in it," said Das. The reports of the telephonic conversation came after Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) broke off the alliance ahead of the by-polls in Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) and Tarapur constituencies in Bihar scheduled to be held on October 30.

Earlier, breaking the alliance with Congress in Bihar, Lalu Yadav had said that RJD's candidates would lose their deposit in the elections if they remain in alliance with the Congress in the state ahead of the by-polls in two assembly constituencies. "Would we have left everything to Congress for a loss? For losing deposits?" Lalu Yadav had said.

Notably, Lalu Yadav had recently passed an objectionable remark against Das, who is a Dalit leader, which drew criticism from Congress. When asked about the allegation by Das that by turning its back on the Congress, the RJD was helping the BJP, Lalu Yadav said, "Bhakt Charan is a stupid person", implying that Charan Das is incapable of assessing the situation on the ground.

Ahead of the polls, Congress has also fielded its candidates for the two seats after RJD announced its decision to contest the two seats, creating a rift between the two parties which are allies in the state. Meanwhile, RJD has decided to field its candidates from both Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur in the by-election in Bihar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021