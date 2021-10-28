Left Menu

Three-day executive committee meet of RSS begins at Dharwad

The All India Executive Committee of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS started its three-day brainstorming meeting at the Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendra here where a resolution on the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh will be passed, a top RSS leader said.Amid the chants of Vedic hymns, the session began here.

PTI | Hubballi | Updated: 28-10-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 11:13 IST
Three-day executive committee meet of RSS begins at Dharwad
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Executive Committee of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) started its three-day brainstorming meeting at the Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendra here where a resolution on the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh will be passed, a top RSS leader said.

Amid the chants of Vedic hymns, the session began here. More than 350 people from across the country including Sar Sangh Chalak (RSS chief) Mohan Bhagwat and Sar Karyavah (RSS general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale are attending this annual event.

''Today the executive committee meeting of the RSS started here. We will deliberate on the current situation, our future plans and also, the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh,'' the RSS Sah Prachar Pramukh, Narendra Thakur told reporters ahead of the meeting.

He also said that a resolution would also be passed on the attacks.

According to another RSS functionary, the national executive committee meets every year towards the end of October.

However, last year for the first time, the meeting took place virtually due to COVID-19 related restrictions.

''This year, the quorum is complete. More than 350 people have gathered here,'' the RSS office-bearer said requesting anonymity.

He said that a few top BJP leaders handling organisational works are also attending the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021