Victory of 'new India', healthcare workers & spirit of all Indians: Reddy on 100-cr jabs milestone

It is a victory of new India and team India and a victory of the spirit of cooperative federalism, and of our Corona warriors, Reddy said. He said vaccination against Covid and tourism will go together in the current scenario, and without vaccination, tourism will not survive and no tourists will come.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-10-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 12:31 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@kishanreddybjp)
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday hailed the country's milestone of 100 crore Covid vaccine doses administered by calling it a victory of Corona warriors and of ''new India'' and the spirit of cooperative federalism.

Addressing a conference here, he asserted that there has been no bigger confidence booster for the revival of tourism than vaccination against COVID-19.

The minister congratulated every citizen of the country, on India achieving the milestone in its vaccination drive against Covid.

''We have witnessed the victory of scientists, the victory of healthcare workers, and the collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. It is a victory of 'new India' and team India; and a victory of the spirit of cooperative federalism, and our Corona warriors,'' Reddy said. He said vaccination against Covid and tourism will go together in the current scenario, and without vaccination, tourism will not survive and no tourists will come. ''We should use challenging times as an opportunity to rethink, regenerate and reinvent the tourism sector,'' the minister said.

A two-day conference of tourism and culture ministers of southern India began in Bengaluru on Thursday, aiming to apprise various stakeholders about the projects and initiatives being taken by the Centre for the development of the region.

The conference is taking place three months after the Ramappa temple at Palampet in Telangana's Warangal was conferred the tag of UNESCO World Heritage site.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

