HM Shah condoles loss of lives in Doda accident

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 13:49 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha after a road accident in Doda district left nine people dead.

Shah condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

A mini bus skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Doda district on Thursday, leaving nine passengers dead and 15 others injured, officials said.

The bus was carrying passengers to Thathri from Doda when the accident took place at Sui Gowrie area.

''Saddened by the road accident in J&K's Doda. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident. I have spoken to Lt Governor @manojsinha_ ji. The administration is providing all possible help and treatment to the injured. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,'' Shah tweeted in Hindi.

