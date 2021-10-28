Lebanese parliament confirms holding parliamentary elections on March 27
The Lebanese parliament voted on Thursday to confirm legislative elections on March 27. On Friday, President Michel Aoun sent the law amending legislative election rules back to parliament for reconsideration. The vote was passed with by 77 MPs to 61 but some raised concerns after the vote passed around whether it was quorate.
