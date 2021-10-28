Scared its ministers will come under lens, Soren govt withholding Lokayukta appointment: Marandi

Left Menu

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 28-10-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 14:53 IST
Senior BJP leader Babulal Marandi on Thursday hit out at the Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand over the delay in appointment of information commissioner and Lokayukta, claiming that the ruling dispensation is scared that its ''corrupt'' ministers would come under scanner.

The appointments have been ''held back'' with an intention to provide patronage to illegal activities, the former chief minister alleged at a press conference here.

''The Right to Information law is as good as defunct in Jharkhand. Appointments have been withheld in a well planned manner. The Hemant Soren government is scared that its minister would come under the scanner if a probe is initiated into a corruption case,'' he alleged.

Loot and corrupt practises go on unabated under the patronage of the Jharkhand government, he said.

''Had Chief Minister Hemant Soren been honest and committed to eradicating corruption in the state, he would have activated institutions such as the State Information Commission and Lokayukta,'' Marandi maintained.

State Lokayukta Justice Dhruv Narayan Upadhyay died of COVID-19 in June, leaving the post vacant.

Since May 2020, the information commissioner's post, too has been lying onoccupied.

On Wednesday, Marandi, while addressing a group of intellectuals and business community members, stated that the ruling JMM, in its bid to cling to power, has joined hands with unscrupulous elements, thus disturbing the ''disturbing social, economic and administrative ambience'' of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

