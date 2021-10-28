Left Menu

UK has fulfilled obligations under Brexit deal, UK minister says

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-10-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 15:08 IST
UK has fulfilled obligations under Brexit deal, UK minister says
Image Credit: Twitter(@pritipatel)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British interior minister Priti Patel said the seizure of a UK trawler by France over post-Brexit fishing rights was disappointing and that London had fulfilled all of its obligations under the trade deal. "In terms of what has happened this morning I think it's important to say obviously that it is disappointing and we as a country have fulfilled all our obligations under the TCA (trade deal)," she said.

"Across government discussions will continue both at the (EU) Commission level but also with counterparts within the French administration."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021