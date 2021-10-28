UK has fulfilled obligations under Brexit deal, UK minister says

British interior minister Priti Patel said the seizure of a UK trawler by France over post-Brexit fishing rights was disappointing and that London had fulfilled all of its obligations under the trade deal. "In terms of what has happened this morning I think it's important to say obviously that it is disappointing and we as a country have fulfilled all our obligations under the TCA (trade deal)," she said.

"Across government discussions will continue both at the (EU) Commission level but also with counterparts within the French administration."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)