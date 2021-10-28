Left Menu

Germany's Merkel to bring likely successor to G20 talks

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 15:22 IST
Germany's Merkel to bring likely successor to G20 talks
Image Credit: Flickr

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has invited her likely successor Finance Minister Olaf Scholz to join bilateral discussions with other world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit this weekend, a German government official said on Thursday.

The three German parties working to form a new coalition government aim to wrap up their talks by the end of November and hope to elect Social Democrat Scholz as the new chancellor in the week of Dec. 6, party officials said last week. The fact that Merkel and Scholz will take part in the summit together is a sign of continuity in Germany's approach to the G20, the government official said.

Merkel's bilateral meetings, which should cover topics such as nuclear talks with Iran, will include one with U.S. President Joe Biden, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021