Biden to give update on Democrats' spending plans before Europe trip -source
U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to deliver an update on negotiations about his domestic spending plans and speak with Democrats before heading to Europe later on Thursday for meetings with world leaders, a person familiar with the plans told Reuters. The White House did not respond to a request for comment.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-10-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 16:22 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to deliver an update on negotiations about his domestic spending plans and speak with Democrats before heading to Europe later on Thursday for meetings with world leaders, a person familiar with the plans told Reuters.
The White House did not respond to a request for comment. Biden is scheduled to deliver public remarks at 11:30 a.m. (1530 GMT) at the White House.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Labor Department submits initial text of Biden's vaccine mandate to the White House
European stocks extend losses, SAP shines after forecast lift
Kremlin says Gazprom gas supplies to Europe are at their maximum levels
European stocks reverse losses on strong SAP, LVMH results
YuppTV Bags Exclusive Broadcasting Rights For The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 For Continental Europe And Southeast Asia* Regions