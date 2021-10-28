Left Menu

CEC Chandra visits Uzbekistan as international observer for presidential election

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 16:47 IST
CEC Chandra visits Uzbekistan as international observer for presidential election
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra visited Uzbekistan as an international observer for the October 24 presidential election there.

The CEC led a three-member delegation, according to an Election Commission statement on Thursday.

Chandra held a meeting with Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan Zainiddin M Nizamkhodjaev on electoral cooperation on October 21.

Nizamkhodjaev briefed Chandra about various measures taken for the conduct of the presidential election, including single electronic voters' list, arrangements for in-person voting on poll day and early voting as well as COVID-19 safety protocols.

Chandra spoke about the recent conduct of elections in India and various avenues for further strengthening electoral ties between the two countries through signing of MoU on electoral cooperation and training and capacity building programmes which the Election Commission would be happy to organise for Uzbekistan election officials.

Delegates from Uzbekistan have been participating in the EC's International Election Visitors Programmes (IEVP) organised during elections. Officials from Uzbekistan have also been attending training programmes organised by the EC.

The presidential election in Uzbekistan was held under the country's new election code.

Under the Uzbekistan election law, the president is elected for a five-year term from a single nationwide constituency. The election administration follows a three-tier structure comprising of the Central Election Commission, 14 District Election Commissions and 10,760 Precinct Election Commissions, the EC statement said.

Uzbekistan has an electorate of about 20 million. Each polling station caters to a maximum of 3,000 voters. Early voting system was in place from October 14-20 and 4,21,618 people used the early voting facility, including 1,20,524 from abroad.

Only registered political parties can nominate candidates to run in the election. Five candidates -- four men and one woman -- contested in the presidential election. The campaign is funded by the State.

The Indian delegation visited the 7th and 14th District Election Commissions to obtain an overview of the electoral administration, procedures and initiatives of the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan. Thereafter, they visited polling stations in Uzbekistan to observe the election process in detail, according to the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021