Paid family leave appears to be out of Biden spending plan -Hoyer
I can't answer that specifically," Hoyer said in an interview with CNN, adding that Senator Joe Manchin had not supported the program. Hoyer said $555 billion, or about a third of the program, is dedicated to clean energy.
Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 18:07 IST
Paid family leave appears to be out of the agreement on President Joe Biden's spending plan, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said on Thursday.
"Well, it appears to be but ... I can't answer that specifically," Hoyer said in an interview with CNN, adding that Senator Joe Manchin had not supported the program. Childcare, health insurance, military health care provisions are all included in the bill, as well as clean energy. Hoyer said $555 billion, or about a third of the program, is dedicated to clean energy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- House
- Steny Hoyer
- Hoyer
- Joe Biden
- Joe Manchin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. House votes for short-term debt ceiling fix, averting default
House sends debt limit hike to Biden, staving off default
U.S. Labor Department submits initial text of Biden's vaccine mandate to the White House
Odd News Roundup: Bosnian builds rotating house so that his wife has diversified view
Building tilts, side wall of house collapses following torrential rains in city