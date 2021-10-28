Left Menu

Paid family leave appears to be out of Biden spending plan -Hoyer

"Well, it appears to be but ...

Paid family leave appears to be out of the agreement on President Joe Biden's spending plan, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said on Thursday.

"Well, it appears to be but ... I can't answer that specifically," Hoyer said in an interview with CNN, adding that Senator Joe Manchin had not supported the program. Childcare, health insurance, military health care provisions are all included in the bill, as well as clean energy. Hoyer said $555 billion, or about a third of the program, is dedicated to clean energy.

