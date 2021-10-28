Left Menu

PM Modi to offer prayers at Kedarnath temple on Nov 5

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 18:22 IST
PM Modi to offer prayers at Kedarnath temple on Nov 5
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will offer prayers at the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand on November 5 and inaugurate the reconstructed samadhi of Shri Adi Shankaracharya and unveil his statue.

The Prime Minister's Office noted that the samadhi has been reconstructed after it was destroyed in the 2013 floods.

During his visit to the poll-bound state, Modi will address a rally and inaugurate key infrastructure projects completed at a cost of over Rs 130 crore.

He will also lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs 180 crore, including the redevelopment of Sangam ghat, first-aid and tourist facilitation centre, admin office and hospital, two guest houses, police station, command and control centre, Mandakini aasthapath queue management and rainshelter and Saraswati civic amenity building, the PMO said.

Referring to the reconstruction of the samadhi, the PMO said the entire work was undertaken under Modi's guidance who has constantly reviewed and monitored its progress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021